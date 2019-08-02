Two months ago, a group of young actors talked to Canvas about the big issues in their lives. Now we ask female veterans of the stage and screen for their thoughts on working in a youth-obsessed business.

ON ROLES FOR WOMEN

LISA CHAPPELL: When I turned 40, the television work dried up; the film work dried up and I have been primarily making a living in theatre for a decade; it's hard to make a living out of theatre. I'm not sure the "more opportunities for women" has transferred to New Zealand yet; I was short-listed for a television role

Related articles: