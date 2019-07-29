Kiwi star Russell Crowe could host one of Australasia's biggest celebrity weddings when Bindi Irwin ties the knot.

Crowe, who is a longtime friend of the Irwin family, has reportedly offered up his sprawling estate as a venue for Bindi to wed her new fiancee Chandler Powell.

Powell proposed to Bindi on her 21st birthday last week, after six years together.

They've yet to publicly announce a date or any details of the big day, but speculation is already running rife.

Some expect Australia Zoo could be an ideal venue with New Idea reporting that the Sunshine Coast zoo has been a big part of the pair's relationship and was the location of the proposal.

It also means they would be able to involve animals in their special day.

However, according to Woman's Day magazine, Russell Crowe has already offered up his estate in Nana Glen on the north coast of New South Wales.

A source told the magazine: "He has a chapel there, and he would be so proud for it to be the place Bindi marries Chandler. He loves Bindi like a daughter".

Crowe's estate is a five-hour drive away from Australia Zoo and provides far more privacy, spanning hundreds of hectares and with the capacity to sleep around 150 people in numerous cabins and houses.

Meanwhile, New Idea claimed Crowe may be tipped to walk Bindi down the aisle, however Bindi has already said her brother Robert will have the honour.

She told Entertainment Tonight; "It'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle, that's something that I really want to do. I think that's what dad would have wanted as well."