In October Dylan Moran will tour New Zealand. Karl Puschmann spoke to the comedian to find out all about his new show.


Dylan Moran's new stand-up comedy show is called Dr Cosmos. It's a spacey title permeated with the galactic excesses and indulgences of prog rock. So, has the famously grounded observational comedian blasted off and gone a little bit prog?

"That's the first time I've heard that," he says with delight, after roaring with laughter. "Very good, you've got it. You're on the money for at least one of the strands on it. There's a bit of that. That's