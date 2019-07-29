Antonia Prebble played the lead role in the latest season of Westside while heavily pregnant with her newborn son Freddie. The much-loved actress talks romance, pregnancy and house fires ahead of the show's 150th episode.

1 Your son Freddie was born two weeks ago. How are you and fiancé Dan Musgrove adjusting to life as parents?

It's a roller-coaster of immense love and immense learning!

2 Was it hard to hide the bump while shooting season five of Westside?

Rita's style is pretty iconic. She doesn't wear loose clothing so it wouldn't have made sense if she was suddenly dressed

