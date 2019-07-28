Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is heading to New Zealand.

Van Ness, a podcaster, TV personality and hairstylist, is bringing his Road To Beijing World Tour to New Zealand in February 2020.

Van Ness will play Auckland's Civic Theatre on February 16 and Christchurch's Town Hall on February 18.

Before Netflix's Queer Eye, Van Ness was known for his popular web series Gay of Thrones.

Advertisement

His live stand-up show Road To Beijing is inspired by his ongoing dream to become a figure-skating champion in time for the next Winter Olympics in 2022 in Beijing.

Van Ness is also releasing a memoir, Over The Top, on September 14, 2019.

Tickets for Van Ness' shows go on sale Friday August 2.