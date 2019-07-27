Just when you thought you knew all the stars on Celebrity Treasure Island, two new names have been added to the lineup.

Olympic gold medallists Barbara Kendall and Eric Murray have been announced as the final celebrities to join the island and the show.

If you're unfamiliar, Barbara Kendall is a Kiwi Olympic legend as the first Kiwi woman to compete at five Olympic Games, and the winner of gold, silver and bronze medals. The board sailor was also made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit this year.

She will compete to win $100,000 for her charity of choice: Surf Life Saving NZ.

Champion rower Eric Murray, won gold at both the London 2012 and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, as well as at four consecutive World Rowing Champs.

He retired from rowing in 2017 to focus on family life and to take up the role of primary carer of his autistic son, Zac.

As such, he'll be competing to win money for Autism New Zealand.

The pair join the already announced lineup of: Athena Angelou, Barbara Kendall, Eric Murray, Gary Freeman, Jodie Rimmer, Karl Burnett, Ladi6, Lana Van Hout, Lily McManus, Matty McLean, Moses Mackay, Rosanna Arkle, Sam Wallace, Shane Cameron, Shannon Ryan and Zac Guildford.

Celebrity Treasure Island will be hosted by Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel and will premiere on Sunday, August 18 at 7pm, TVNZ 2.