Kiwi director Taika Waititi and Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will head to Sydney to shoot the new Thor sequel.

Hemsworth yesterday appeared at Sydney's Moore Park alongside federal and state Art Ministers to announce Thor: Love and Thunder will be shot at the nearby Fox Studios later this year.

News.com.au report working on Thor: Ragnarok in his homeland back in 2016 had made Hemsworth want to shoot films in Australia more often, as it made life easier with his family based in Byron Bay.

"Being able to stay at home and put the kids to bed in their own home as opposed to dragging them across the globe to various hotels is, as a parent, hugely important," Hemsorth said. "My wife's certainly happy."

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman attended Comic-Con last week. Photo / Getty Images.

The fourth stand-alone Thor movie will also reunite Hemsworth with his Avengers and Men in Black co-star Tessa Thompson.

News.com.au report the film is expected to inject $178 million into the local economy and create up to 2500 jobs.

Hemsworth could pick up another acting gig in Sydney too, after a film student reportedly asked at yesterday's press conference: "Will you be in our graduate project?"

"Sure…meet you out back," Hemsworth joked in reply.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to land in cinemas in 2021.