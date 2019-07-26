Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she hasn't spoken to her Big Bang Theory cast mates since the show wrapped.

The sitcom's cast and crew recorded the last episode at the start of May, with the show's stars posting emotional tributes to the sitcom on social media at the time.

But it seems the team, who worked together for 12 years, are enjoying a bit of break from one another.

A scene from the Big Bang Theory television series.

"You know what, I haven't really talked to anyone," Cuoco said at the Television Critics Association press tour about her contact with co-stars.

"This feels like a summer hiatus for us, so we all go off in our own directions. I think it's going to hit us all more in September, when we would normally (go back to the show)."

The Big Bang Theory finale, which aired on Channel 9 earlier this month, contained a bombshell for Cuoco's character, Penny.

It was revealed that Penny was two months pregnant with her and Leonard's first child.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Holland explained: "Leonard and Penny had been talking about having children — and the decision not to — this season. Their relationship was really the jumping-off point of this whole show, and it felt important to us to honour that relationship.

"I love them together, and I wanted to know that they were ending in a happy place."

But the storyline upset some fans of the sitcom because Penny had spent all season telling everyone that she didn't want kids.

"So … Penny has spent the entire show VEHEMENTLY not wanting kids … but suddenly, because it's the finale, she is pregnant and happy about it. Her only unique character arc took a complete nosedive into stereotypical nonsense … Glad this show is over," an annoyed fan wrote.

"Penny has been ADAMANT all season that she doesn't want kids. And now she's pregnant. The one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen. We can't possibly have a woman not have kids," another wrote.

Cuoco wasted no time in signing onto another project after The Big Bang Theory wrapped. She's currently producing and voicing Harley Quinn in an adult animated series about the DC Comics character.

And she's relishing the fact she's no longer constrained by the family friendly nature of The Big Bang Theory and gets to swear in the upcoming series.

"I fu**ing love it," Cuoco said about voicing Harley Quinn.

"It has been so much fun because … I have a little bit of a potty mouth myself. And it's been great to be able to just scream and cuss and fight and be the bada** that Harley Quinn is."