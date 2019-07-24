A racist children's cartoon on YouTube that depicted a cartoon angel turning black when she "loses her beauty" has been removed.

The video Dina And The Prince Story was uploaded to YouTube by children's animation channel My Pingu TV on July 17, and had been viewed almost 400,000 times before its removal, according to the Independent.

The 13-minute fairytale story reportedly depicted an angel named Dina who falls in love with a prince. As an angel, she cannot speak to the prince, or she will lose her beauty.

When Dina decides to choose the prince over her beauty, she changes from a white woman with straight hair to a black woman with curly hair, saying: "now I am ugly".

The video, which is now unavailable, was inundated with comments slamming it for its racism.

"This video is extremely racist and the fact that a lot of children are watching this makes my blood boil," one person said.

Another wrote: "This is actually so disturbing. Imagine being in 2019 and still trying to perpetuate the stereotype that black women/darker skin tones are ugly and undesirable."

"Why is this racist video not taken down as yet? Absolutely ridiculous," wrote another.

My Pingu TV has more than 721,000 YouTube subscribers.