Pop sensation Rihanna posted a photo of a little girl to her Instagram that is an uncanny resemblance to the star.

The 31-year-old singer shared the photo today of her little doppelganger after multiple fans tagged photos of the girl on Instagram.

The young girl's photo was originally posted by her mother on Instagram named @iambriakay_.

The singer reposted the photo with the caption "almost drop my phone. how?"

Rihanna wasn't the only celebrity that was mesmerised by the young girl. Tyra banks also posted to Instagram asking her followers to help her identify the look-alike.

The girl's mother has shared multiple photos of her daughter on social media to show the resemblance between her and Rihanna.

The mother also posted a video of her daughter while she says "I'm the baddest princess that walked up in this," before she whips her hair with sass.

A number of other celebrities have commented on the mini doppelganger.

Miranda Kerr commented that the girl was "adorable," and Snoop Dogg asked Rihanna, "When did u have a baby?"