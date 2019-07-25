When I was growing up teen movies were all about douchebag boys scheming about losing their virginity, bagging the hottest babe in school or "fixing" the "ugly girl", and bitchy girls fighting over said boys.

That's why Hollywood's latest foray into the teen movie genre is such a breath of fresh air; Booksmart has just been released and feels almost guaranteed to reach the cult status of the likes of Superbad, American Pie and Napoleon Dynamite.

The film follows whip-smart and incredibly charismatic besties Molly Davidson (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy Antsler (Kaitlyn Dever) as they finish high school and, recognising

