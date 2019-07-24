On her 21st birthday, Bindi Irwin has opened up about her beloved father Steve, paying tribute to the iconic zookeeper and TV host.

Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine, Bindi said it's milestone moments like birthdays when she misses her dad most intensely.

"What gets to me are those moments when I'd love him to be here to share what we're doing," she said. "It could be when my brother is receiving an accolade for his photography, or it might be at the end of the day when we're having dinner and laughing.

"I'll think: 'I wish Dad was here for this.' But he's just not there."

Bindi's mum Terri shared a couple of adorable baby pictures of her for her birthday, remembering their "endless family adventures".

My dearest @BindiIrwin, happy 21st birthday. So many memories. Your first birthday cake, laughs with your dad, & endless family adventures. pic.twitter.com/YjASVN2I0k — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 23, 2019

"I'm so incredibly proud of the amazing woman she's become," wrote Terri on Twitter. "Bindi has grace & wisdom beyond her yrs."

Tomorrow beautiful @BindiIrwin turns 21. I’m so incredibly proud of the amazing woman she’s become. Bindi has grace & wisdom beyond her yrs. pic.twitter.com/RNTLVDRFnZ — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 23, 2019

Bindi shared a picturesque view above the clouds on her Instagram, writing: "A new chapter on the horizon".