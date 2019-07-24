An Australian actor has taken to social media to share an emotional and inspiring story about his childhood.

Dacre Montgomery, who plays the resident bad boy Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a kid on Instagram.

And while he plays a popular heart-throb in the sci-fi Netflix series, he revealed in the Instagram post he didn't have the same experience growing up.

Montgomery opened up about a personal time in his life, revealing that had a tough time in school.

His caption reads:

When I was a kid, I was lost.

I had a really tough time in school.

I was a big kid who loved drama.

I never got passing grades, I wasn't popular or a gifted sports player.

Girls were never interested in me.

I suffered from anxiety from a young age.

I was distracted and I wasn't focused.

But I had a dream, I was lucky — I knew what I wanted to do. And every night I went home and I focused on THAT.

I visualised a future where my dreams became a reality.

When I was 15 I failed my high school drama exams.

When I was 16 I was told I needed to lose weight.

When I was 17 I was told I should go to drama school and train.

When I was 18 I was fired from my job.

When I was in drama school I was told to leave.

When I had a DREAM — I was told it wasn't achievable.

Well, you know what...

I lost weight, I went to drama school and I never stopped wanting it, I never stopped being curious. I never let the failures get me down.

Because I believed in myself and I never let anyone tell me otherwise.

You can do anything you set your mind to.

So, go out there and get it!

He also shared his story on Twitter, which resonated with a lot of his fans who showed love and support for his message.

