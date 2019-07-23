TVNZ's Breakfast host and quintessential newsman John Campbell has been honoured in Samoa.
Former Hurricanes rugby player and current Samoa player Motu Matu'u shared a photo on Twitter of Campbell receiving the title Toleafoa by Samoa's Head of State.
Campbell also shared the news on the social media site saying he was, "overwhelmed" but "super proud and chuffed". He was in Apia covering a Manu Samoa parade before getting the honour.
People on Twitter were quick to show their support and congratulate Campbell on his achievement.
