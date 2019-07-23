TVNZ's Breakfast host and quintessential newsman John Campbell has been honoured in Samoa.

Former Hurricanes rugby player and current Samoa player Motu Matu'u shared a photo on Twitter of Campbell receiving the title Toleafoa by Samoa's Head of State.

@JohnJCampbell officially bestowed the title Toleafoa from the Royal Highness Head of state of Samoa 🇼🇸

Toleafoa John Campbell pic.twitter.com/UIr7BjK2Kv — Motu Matu'u (@motz02) July 23, 2019



Campbell also shared the news on the social media site saying he was, "overwhelmed" but "super proud and chuffed". He was in Apia covering a Manu Samoa parade before getting the honour.

This just happened in Samoa. The Head of State was welcoming the Manu Samoa team, and then... (a bit overwhelmed, I felt unusually shy, but super proud and chuffed... So good to be here. Fa'afetai tele lava!) https://t.co/K3VpqeTBdM — John Campbell (@JohnJCampbell) July 23, 2019



People on Twitter were quick to show their support and congratulate Campbell on his achievement.

Finally someone worth a title getting one. O le ala i le pule o le tautua — KuramaNZ (@Ah_Wong23) July 23, 2019

Very deserving. — Ngati Pakeha Kuia💚 (@carol_stirling) July 23, 2019