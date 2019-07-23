A Texas rapper who goes by the name Tay-K (or Tay-K 47) has been sentenced to 55 years in prison and charged a $10,000 fine for the murder of a 21-year-old father in 2016.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Taymor McIntyre (Tay-K's real name) was 16 when the murder occurred, but stood trial as an adult.

He was also convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery for which he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count, and 13 years for the remaining two counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

McIntyre was convicted after a home invasion he was involved in left 21-year old Ethan Walker dead and his roommate Zachary Beloate wounded.

According to the Star-Telegram, Walker's father Richard addressed McIntyre in court, making reference to his career and in particular his platinum hit song The Race.

He said: "I have tried to live a good life and I know hate is a very negative emotion but right now there are three people I hate. One is the planner, one is the person who pulled the trigger and one is the person who profited off of this and saw this as a career move.

"Every lyric to The Race is stained with my son's blood. Every 'free Tay-K' T-shirt that was ever sold has my son's blood on it."

On Monday, the prosecution presented the jury with the music video and lyrics to the song, saying, "I can't stomach it. It's in the lyrics. There's no better insight into this man's character than that video."

McIntyre is also facing a separate capital murder charge for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Mark Saldivar in 2017.