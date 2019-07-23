Friends star Courteney Cox has sent the internet alight with a video posted to her Instagram, with some calling it "the best video of all time".

The video, filmed in reverse, shows the 55-year-old actress gliding out of a swimming pool before putting on a black robe and sunglasses and being a served a drink.

Cox posted the clip with the caption: "Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it … only took me ten years."

The comment reference's rapper Missy Elliott's 2002 smash hit Work It.

Celebs were quick to lavish praise on Cox for the inventive video, with Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco writing, "This is epic."

West Wing actress Allison Janney wrote: "I don't understand how cool you are." High praise coming from the legend that is C.J. Cregg.

Angie Harmon said it was "PERFECT", while Isla Fisher blessed the post with three flame emojis.

Cox recently teased fans with a hint about a possible Friends reunion, posing with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow and adding #friends to the post.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman poured cold water on talk of a reunion in March, telling Rolling Stone that "there are several reasons" why the show would never spring back to life.

"One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It's not that time anymore. All we'd be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don't know what good it does us."