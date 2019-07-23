Popular celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, who has previously worked with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, has been accused of "predatory" behaviour after allegedly demanding nudes from models in exchange for photo shoots.

Model and student Sunnaya Nash has revealed screenshots of a disturbing exchange with the photographer on Instagram.

Initially Nash has direct messaged the famous photographer to show interest in working with him.

But the conversation soon takes a turn for the worst when Hyde discusses the idea of nude shots.

Advertisement

In the text exchange, Hyde is seen telling Nash he will charge $2000 for a photo shoot unless she sent him nude photos of herself.

"I don't have nude photos. I'm comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity," she told him at the start of the conversation, according to the messages she shared.

"It's 2k then," he allegedly hit back.

"Lol but nude is free?" she asked, and he responded "Ya."

Nash then agreed to pose nude but told him that she didn't want to send him naked photos of herself.

"Then don't," he said.

But when Nash asked if he still wanted to shoot her, he once again told her it would cost her $2,000.

"Bc I won't send you nude of myself before shooting?" she asked, and Hyde allegedly told her: "Yeah. Gotta see if your [sic] worth it."

The model exposed Hyde on her Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Nash sent a "hahahahaaaaaa" in response, but he told her he was "serious."

"Yeah miss me with s**t boo," she told him.

"Find someone else. I'll keep shooting celebs," he said at the end of the conversation.

Nash exposed Hyde's behaviour on her Instagram story, which was picked up by Instagram 'fashion watchdog' account Diet Prada.

"Gross @marcushyde. @kimkardashian @arianagrande, come get your boy and teach him some decency," reads the post.

"Last night, Los Angeles model and interior design student @sunnnaya replied to the celebrity photographer's Instagram story seeking models for a shoot.

"What transpired in their DM was nothing short of the typical predatory douchebaggery you'd expect via shady Instagram 'castings' by slimy dudes."

Following Nash's exchange, other models have come forward sharing their own alleged run-ins with Hyde.

Model Kate Rose shared emails she sent to and received from Hyde, where the photographer also asks for nude photos before a deal is agreed.

"Send me some digital/snapshots (very simple) of your face without makeup then body shots without anything, so I can see your figure. I have limited time so I just want to make sure it's worth my time to do a free test shoot," Hyde replied back in 2014.

"We're coming for you now, this is what happens after years of preying on innocent models," Rose wrote on her Instagram story alongside the email evidence.

In January 2018 model Charlie Qu accused Hyde of raping her in 2012.

Like family: Hyde is good friends with Kim and her husband Kanye West. Photo / Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Hyde has yet to publicly respond to the allegations, but he deleted every single photo of Kim and Ariana from his Instagram page on Monday before making his account private.

Ariana, 26, unfollowed Hyde and responded to the accusations against him on her Instagram Stories on Monday without explicitly naming him.

"Dear models/artists in LA/anywhere. I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories," she wrote.

"I hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to.

"If you want to, sick. But if you don't, please don't. If they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f****d and I'm sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.

"Look out for one another," she added. "Tag your friends on posts of other photographers who's work you like and have had positive experiences with and help each other get connected."