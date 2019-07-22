Production has been halted on the set of Fast & Furious 9 after an accident left a stuntman with a "serious head injury".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police and paramedics were called to Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios in the U.K on Monday after an accident involving a member of the crew.

"We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen," a Universal spokesperson told Hollywood Reporter. "We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service also said: "An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance."

Fast & Furious 9, slated for release in May 2020, is set to star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Kiwi stars Vinnie Bennett and Anna Sawai have also joined the cast.