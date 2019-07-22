Hollywood star Seth Rogen used his appearance at Comic-Con to take a few shots at Game of Thrones.

The popular actor, comedian and producer ruffled feathers when he slammed the HBO fantasy show's "anti-climactic" final season and it's "f***ing nightmare of a panel" after showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff failed to front fans at the San Diego pop culture festival last Friday.

Esquire report Rogen was part of a panel discussion as executive producer for his show Preacher, and in a clear barb aimed at Game of Thrones, promised the AMC series final season will be "fast-paced and satisfying — you know, like the end of a TV show".

Seth Rogen made his thoughts on Game of Thrones final season clear during his appearance at Comic-Con. Photo / Getty Images.

The Preacher panel followed straight after Game of Thrones cast members attempted to defend the show's ending to an unimpressed crowd, and Rogen took the chance to let upset fans know he shared their frustrations.

"I just wanna say we're following the Game of Thrones panel, which is a f***ing nightmare, just objectively," he said, according to Esquire.



"I also know that the showrunners didn't turn up because they didn't want to answer questions about the show … I'm not one of the creators of Game of Thrones, I am the creator of other TV shows, so feel free to ask me any Game of Thrones questions you might have throughout the night."

The crowd took him up in his offer, asking his thoughts on the controversial ending of Game of Thrones, which saw Bran claim the Iron Throne while Arya was left out in the cold.

Rogen didn't hold back saying: "I imagine those guys regret making Bran the King because, ultimately, he doesn't have the best story," he said. "[Arya] learned all that face shit, where'd it go?"

Esquire report Rogen went on to scoff at the unsatisfying manner in which Jamie and Cersei Lannister perished under a pile of rubble beneath the Red Keep, and said the braver ending would have seen Jamie kill his sister/lover instead.

"I do, honestly," he said. "You don't want to follow these people for three years and then have them die in rubble. Anti-climactic."

According to The Independent, Rogen took another veiled swipe at Game of Thrones when fans enquired about the upcoming fourth and final season of Preacher.

"I'm here, at least, so I think that's a good sign. I'm willing to show my face," said Rogen.



"There was a world where we could have maybe extended it longer. But to us it felt like (it was good) having a show where nearly every episode was propelling the story forward and moving towards a final conclusion … in a plotted-out way that was hopefully fast-paced and satisfying — you know, like the end of a TV show."