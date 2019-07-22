Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series has cast its first star, but if you thought they would be from our very own Middle Earth, you're wrong.

According to Deadline, young Australian actress Markella Kavenagh has landed the first of many highly sought-after roles on the high-profile series.

Amazon Studios is said to have cast a wide net in its search for talent for the project, with casting directors based in the US, UK and Australia.

Kavenagh is known for the 2018 Aussie series Romper Stomper and roles in the shows Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Cry.

As expected, details about her LOTR character are being kept secret though Variety reports she's set to play a character called Tyra.

The series is being written by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and directed by Juan Antonio (J.A.) Bayona, with a writing room believed to include the likes of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones writers Gennifer Hutchison and Bryan Cogman.

Little is known about the series, except that it is set in Middle Earth, taking place before J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring, and already has a multi-season commitment.