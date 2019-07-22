"My friend and I saw this garage near Musick Point the other day," writes Megan. "Terrifying. I can only imagine the horror at night, with the lights on, as the sinister maw slowly opens for its prey."

Asbestos attraction

It's considered the most contaminated asbestos site in the Southern Hemisphere yet tourists just can't stay away from the abandoned mining town of Wittenoom, in Western Australia. Between 1930 and 1966 the population was around 20,000 people — most worked in the now abandoned nearby mines, extracting deadly asbestos every day. Today, it's a ghost town surrounded by large Danger signs.

Southern welcome

Undeniably French

Related articles: