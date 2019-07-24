Kiwi comedian Jamie Bowen will officially go global next week, after his stand-up comedy special Jamie Bowen: Not So Special was picked up Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

Filmed at The Classic comedy club in Auckland, the show was self-produced by Bowen, after he became increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities for most Kiwi comedians.

"It was the toughest thing I've ever done," says Bowen, who under-estimated how much the special would cost.

Now it has been picked up by three of the world's biggest streaming platforms - Amazon, iTunes and Google Play and will be available to stream

