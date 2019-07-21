More than 22 years after the tales of Harry Potter and his adventures in the wizarding world, the book series still has a strong grip on New Zealand.

Once again, the series written by J.K. Rowling reigns supreme above the rest in the Whitcoulls Top 100 books of the nation.

Irish actor turned historical fiction writer Lucinda Riley was second with her series The Seven Sisters and J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings finished third.

Whitcoulls book manager Joan Mackenzie said she was thrilled Kiwis are still reading voraciously.

"The benefits of which, are perhaps best summed up by Educated, a book by 32-year-old American writer Tara Westover, which has become a favourite with many of our staff and almost everyone who's read it," she said.

The Top 100 list also found war books, classics and true stories was among the nations favourite reads.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz skyrocketed to fourth place in the list and is indicative of the war trend.

Meanwhile, Kiwi author Doug Gold's The Note through the Wire, a true story about a prisoner of war and a resistance heroine, was also popular.

Typically, around 20 to 30 per cent of the books appear in the Whitcoulls Top 100 list are new to making an appearance - 2019 was no different.

Twenty-four newcomers made the cut, most notably Michelle Obama's internationally bestselling memoir Becoming, and a biography about Tiger Woods.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michelle Obama onto our Top 100," Mackenzie said.

"Her book was one of the highlights of 2018, reminding us all about the power of memoir and of finding your voice in the world."

The usual big-hitters were in the list again with popular authors Lee Child and Harper Lee voted among our favourites once more.

Biography and memoir accounted for nearly 10 per cent of the voting and there was also a score of books by Kiwis, including Eleanor Catton and Nicky Pellegrino.

Whitcouls was founded more than 130 years ago when printer and bookbinder George Tombs and publisher and bookseller George Whitcombe joined forces.

For the past 23 years, it has been calling for Kiwi readers to vote for their favourite books, with online voting being the most popular method.

The Top 20 books

1. Harry Potter series, J.K.Rowling
2. The Seven Sisters series, Lucinda Riley
3. The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R.Tolkien
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris
5. Outlander series, Diana Gabaldon
6. Me Before You, Jojo Moyes
7. To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee
8. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman
9. Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen
10. Becoming, Michelle Obama
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
12. I Am Pilgrim, Terry Hayes
13. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
14. The Bronze Horseman, Paullina Simons
15. Educated, Tara Westover
16. Women's Wellness Wisdom, Dr Libby Health
17. A Song of Ice and Fire series, George R.R.Martin
18. Past Tense, Lee Child
19. The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood
20. The Kingsbridge series, Ken Follett
21. The Bible
22. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
23. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ...., Mark Manson
24. The Millennium series, Stieg Larsson & David Lagercrantz
25. The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
26. The Hobbit, J.R.R.Tolkien
27. Mythos, Stephen Fry
28. Tiger Woods, Jeff Benedict & Armen Keteyian
29. Good Omens, Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman
30. The Power of One, Bryce Courtenay
31. Normal People, Sally Rooney
32. My Sister's Keeper, Jodi Picoult
33. The Note Through the Wire, Doug Gold
34. The Woman in the Window, A.J.Finn
35. The Tea Rose series, Jennifer Donnelly
36. The Butterfly Room, Lucinda Riley
37. A Year at Hotel Gondola, Nicky Pellegrino
38. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah
39. 1984, George Orwell
40. The Life Changing Magic of Tidying, Marie Kondo
41. Jane Eyre, Charlotte Bronte
42. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
43. Shantaram, Gregory David Roberts
44. It, Stephen King
45. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
46. A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara
47. The Rosie series, Graeme Simsion
48. Magician, Raymond E. Feist
49. Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn
50. Small Great things, Jodi Picoult
51. The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini
52. War Cry, Wilbur Smith & David Churchill
53. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak
54. In Order To Live, Yeonmi Park
55. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt
56. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
57. Orphan X, Gregg Hurwitz
58. The Passage trilogy, Justin Cronin
59. The Night Circus, Erin Morgenstern
60. The Beauty Guide, Dr Libby
61. The Martian, Andy Weir
62. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly
63. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari
64. The Robert Langdon series, Dan Brown
65. The Choice, Edith Eger
66. The Dry, Jane Harper
67. The Kingkiller Chronicle, Patrick Rothfuss
68. Wuthering Heights, Emily Bronte
69. The Help, Kathryn Stockett
70. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
71. The Notebook, Nicholas Sparks
72. Memoirs of a Geisha, Arthur Golden
73. A Court of Thorns and Roses series, Sarah J. Maas
74. A Fine Balance, Rohinton Mistry
75. The Alice Network, Kate Quinn
76. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D.Salinger
77. The Lovely Bones, Alice Sebold
78. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
79. Ready Player One, Ernest Cline
80. The Barefoot Investor, Scott Pape
81. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
82. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams
83. The Break, Marian Keyes
84. Scar Tissue, Anthony Kiedis
85. Boy Swallows Universe, Trent Dalton
86. The Luminaries, Eleanor Catton
87. Edmonds Cookery Book
88. The Heart's Invisible Furies, John Boyne
89. Birdsong, Sebastian Faulks
90. The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald
91. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
92. The Mortal Instruments Series, Cassandra Clare
93. Unbroken, Laura Hillenbrand
94. I Know This Much Is True, Wally Lamb
95. Life of Pi, Yann Martel
96. The Stormlight Archive, Brandon Sanderson
97. Catch 22, Joseph Heller
98. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
99. Jessica, Bryce Courtenay
100. The Secret History, Donna Tartt