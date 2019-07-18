The new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has been released, with Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as US Navy pilot Maverick.

The trailer gives little of the sequel's plot away, but reveals that Maverick has not climbed the ranks, remaining a captain since the events of the original film.

"30+ years of service. combat medals, citations, only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years," says a senior character played by Ed Harris. "You can't get a promotion, you won't retire, and despite your best efforts you refuse to die.

"You should be at least a two-star admiral by now, yet here you are, captain. Why is that?"

Advertisement

Maverick replies: "It's one of life's mysteries, sir."

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman. It is expected in cinemas in 2020.