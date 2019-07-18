Drug bigwig

They'll never notice ... At Barcelona's international airport, police arrested a Colombian man who arrived from Bogota with half a kilogram of cocaine under his toupee. According to a Reuters report, "The man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about $50,000 of cocaine."

Left turn not right

Mark drives his truck through the intersection of Saville and Favona Rd in Mangere every day. "It's very busy most days and towards peak time especially. This left-hand turn used to relieve

One eel of a story

Related articles: