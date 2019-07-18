Three Game of Thrones stars who were not put forward for Emmy consideration by HBO decided to self-submit their entries anyway.

All three are now in the running to bring home awards glory after being nominated. Proof, if you needed it, that you should always back yourself in this world.

Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth, Alfie Allen who played Theon Greyjoy aka Reek, and Carice van Houten who played the red witch Melisandre all received their nominations on Tuesday. They were part of HBO's record breaking haul of noms.

It was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that HBO did not enter the actors into the running so the performers all paid the $225 entry fee themselves and entered anyway.

Christie has been nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series, Allen for best supporting actor in a drama series and van Houten is up for best guest actress in a drama series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter is it not uncommon for 'long shot' entrants to throw their hat into the awards ring, but it is highly unusual for those entries to end up being nominated.

They join fellow Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington, Emila Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage in the Emmy race. These actors were all entered by HBO into various 'best' acting categories and were all nominated.

Although the final season of the incredibly popular fantasy series left viewers divided, awards judges are looking far more united, as Game of Thrones smashed records receiving a whopping 32 nominations.