The romantic comedy is back in business. Netflix has revealed that two of its romcoms, The Perfect Date and Always Be My Maybe, earned major numbers after their release on the streaming service.

According to Variety, Netflix revealed in a letter to investors that The Perfect Date, starring Noah Centineo, has been viewed by 48 million subscriber households in its first four weeks.

Meanwhile, Always be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves, reached 32 million households in the same time frame.

Netflix's letter reportedly also showed a decline in US subscribers, and a slow international growth.

Advertisement

However, the service reported successes for other titles, saying Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery was viewed by over 73 million households in four weeks, while Ava DuVernay's Emmy-nominated When They See Us attracted 25 million households in four weeks.