It's hard to imagine your favourite celebrities and sports stars looking like senior citizens.

But thanks to a new app challenge taking over the globe, we're getting a sneak peek at our stars' futures. And for many, it's not looking good!

FaceApp is an application that was popular in 2017, and it's recently resurfaced thanks to its old-age filter, which has sparked the latest internet challenge: the FaceApp Challenge.

Using a picture of any person, the filter spits back an image of them looking considerably older, with many saying it's frighteningly accurate.

It's unknown who started the FaceApp Challenge, but it has celebrities and people all over the internet posting photos of what they may look like in 30 to 50 years, and it's pretty hilarious.

National MP Chris Bishop joined in on the act, declaring: "I don't recommend trying the new photo app thing that ages you 30 years."

Oh Chris, thanks for the sample of what to expect in the year 2050. Photo / Chris Bishop

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was given a wrinkly makeover, with a number of people believing the 38-year-old will age well despite being in politics.

Jacinda Ardern ages well.

New Zealand journalist and filmmaker David Farrier decided to bite the bullet, but luckily for him, it appears he ages well!

did the age filter & look identical to my dad so i guess this isn’t even a fantasy it’s just real life pic.twitter.com/Fb0rMTxUAj — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 15, 2019

Pop star Lorde couldn't avoid the app makeover either, with fans putting the 22-year-old through the filter to see what she'd look like when she's older than 50.

Pop idol Lorde couldn't avoid the spotlight with fans putting an image of the 22-year-old through the 'old' face filter.

As for our sports stars, it appears most face a tough time in old age, with many looking worse for wear.

Warriors fans took it upon themselves to give captain fantastic Roger Tuivasa-Sheck an old-man's makeover.

"Warriors waiting on their first premiership be like ..." a picture of an aged Tuivasa-Sheck was captioned.

Just a few seasons with the Warriors and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck already looks like an old man!

Kiwis league star Shaun Johnson looks a shadow of his former self.

Even the good looking Shaun Johnson didn't age well. Photo / NRL

The main characters in Harry Potter didn't escape the ageing process either ...

When you are 80 and still want to go to Hogwarts #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/FWte99Ojfr — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) July 15, 2019

And last but not least, we decided to give Kiwi politician Winston Peters a run through the app, with the already 74 year old put through the wringer showing what he may look like should he live to the ripe age of 110.

For a laugh, Winston Peters, who is already 74, was put through the face filter app. This is what he'd look like if he was more than 110 years old.

Luckily the app doesn't just allow you to age.

There are also filters that allow you to go back in time or reverse the ageing process, which aren't as frightening or realistic, but pretty impressive all the same.

"Other apps intentionally change a picture in a way it is entertaining, but not a real photo anymore," the app's founder and chief executive Yaroslav Goncharov told TechCrunch.''

"We believe that such entertaining effects are subject to trends, but photorealism is timeless."