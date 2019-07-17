The full list of nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards were released today - but there's one snub that has fans disappointed.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden was missing from the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, despite winning a Golden Globe Award for the role earlier this year.

Despite Bodyguard receiving one nomination - for Best Drama Series - its cast was completely snubbed, angering fans. Journalist Scott Feinberg pointed out that Madden features in every scene in the show.

"Baffled by @_richardmadden's Emmy snub," wrote one fan. "His performance in Bodyguard was some of the best acting I saw on television last year. Didn't enough Emmy voters watch the show? Do the Emmys have a cap on British actors they will nominate? What happened?"

IndieWire Editor at Large Anne Thompson wrote: "I thought Richard Madden was a lock for @netflix drama series Bodyguard. Competitive category, but still. Brit shows are often less watched by these 25k voters."

The nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Billy Porter (Pose) and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).

Bodyguard, a BBC/Netflix co-production, won critical acclaim and record ratings when it premiered in 2018. Madden's performance in particular was praised, while creator Jed Mercurio is reportedly in talks with BBC to create a second season.