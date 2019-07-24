Teen comedy Booksmart is being hailed as the funniest film of the year and brings a female perspective to a genre traditionally dominated by males. Dominic Corry spoke to its star Beanie Feldstein.

On the last day of school, two graduating best friends, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), resolve to cram four years of partying into one night after realising their studiousness may have denied them some essential high-school experiences.

What do you think Booksmart brings to the teen movie that we haven't seen before?

It's an incredibly inclusive, thoughtful film, while also being deeply funny. I love

