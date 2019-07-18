TimeOut takes a look at the best movies and TV to catch on streaming services this week.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld motors back on to Netflix tomorrow night, bringing with him a whole new batch of classic cars, caffeine-hunting comedians and plenty of loose comedy-centric chat. As the formula's not broke, Seinfeld's not sending it to the shop for an overhaul, instead content to blat around the track one more time. This season he's picking up big names like Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Matthew Broderick and Martin Short among others. But his big scoop is the reclusive comedy legend Eddie Murphy. Buckle up.

First Man (Neon)

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling in First Man. Photo / supplied

Sci-fans, history buffs and those who just like directing their gaze towards Ryan Gosling will be over the moon about the news that his space epic First Man lands on Neon tonight.

Gosling leads an all-star cast, including Claire Foy and Kyle Chandler, in this biographical drama the effort behind Neil Armstrong's history making trip to the moon. In a five-star review, TimeOut's critic described the movie as an "instant classic", saying it was "a stirring and inspirational ode to one of humanity's greatest achievements". Can't argue with that.

Suits (Lightbox)

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits. Photo / supplied

Suits, your favourite sleek, legal drama that launched Meghan Markle's pre-royal career and recently welcomed Katherine Heigl back to the small screen, begins its farewell tour this week. That's right: the hugely popular drama begins its ninth and final season this week on Lightbox, because all good things do come to an end. The last run picks up at the evolved firm of Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams (try say that three times over without stumbling), which faces an uncertain future after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. Office gossip, interpersonal drama and cut-throat politics ensue. Streaming weekly from today on Lightbox.

The Halcyon (Lightbox)

The Halcyon takes a look at high-society London in the 1940s. Photo / supplied

Meanwhile, you can take a trip to another high-powered world of wealth, this one back in time and across the Atlantic. The Halcyon follows a cast of characters centred around a glamorous five-star hotel in the centre of London in 1940, with the shadow of war hanging over every family, relationship, workplace and political movement at the time. The Halcyon takes a deep-dive into a broad cast of characters around the hotel – with a cast of Steven Mackintosh, Olivia Williams, Sope Dirisu and Liz White – all set to a soundtrack of music from the era. Season one is available from next Tuesday.