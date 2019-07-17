Harper Finn is making hypno-pop for the midnight soul. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter – son of Tim Finn, of Crowded House fame – debuts his first two singles tomorrow, Conversations With the Moon and Teenage Queen; two eclectic, expertly-produced tracks that glow with gothic auras and introspective, late-night lyrics.

Finn, unsurprisingly, has been playing music all his life – but his journey towards making his own was a largely solo discovery, void of any pressure or expectations linked to his family legacy. "The Finn family has been a massive part of growing up but in terms of the whole music thing,