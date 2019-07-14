Sundance hit The Farewell opened in US theatres over the weekend, and while it's no blockbuster release, it managed to break one record held by box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame.

The Farewell follows a Chinese-American family who return to China to say goodbye to their ailing grandmother - who doesn't know she's dying.

The film, directed by Lulu Wang, debuted to unanimous praise at Sundance Film Festival in January, and currently holds a rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Awkwafina (fourth from right) leads the critically acclaimed indie drama The Farewell. Photo / supplied

According to Variety, The Farewell scored the best opening weekend per-screen average of 2019 so far, opening in four venues, two in Los Angeles and two in New York City. The limited release model is standard for buzzworthy indie dramas like The Farewell, with the intention to expand to more cinemas across the US as the film builds momentum.

With The Farewell averaging US$87,833 ($131,201) per theatre, the film surpassed the 2019 benchmark set by - you guessed it - Avengers: Endgame, which scored an average of US$76,601 ($114,423) per location when it opened in April in 4662 US theatres.

The Farewell is screening in the New Zealand International Film Festival, which begins on Thursday.