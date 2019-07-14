Actor and YouTube star Ray Diaz has been arrested over the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

As Fox News reports, Diaz was arrested after videos he posted on social media allegedly showed him threatening and hitting a teenage girl, reportedly his girlfriend, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Twitter.

The 33-year-old was arrested with the assistance of the San Diego police.

Last week, the teen's mother reported her missing and searched Diaz's home, but did not find her.

The teen later revealed to DramaAlert, a YouTube channel about influencers, that Diaz had cut a hole in the box springs under his mattress to hide her.

"I was like squished and I had to not make a sound basically, and I heard the cops come in searching for me, and obviously they couldn't find me," she said.

"I was just so scared always because he would yell at me always."

"I was so manipulated and brainwashed, I don't want this to happen to any other girl," she said.

LAPD confirmed on Twitter: "The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor.

"We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations."

Diaz reportedly claims the videos were an act.