Dark, the German time-travel thriller, is often compared to the Duffer Brothers' nostalgia trip. But in its second season, its ambitions are closer to The Wire.

Warning: This includes spoilers for Stranger Things and the first season of Dark.

It's a dark night in a rural town surrounded by woods. People are frantically searching for a boy who has gone missing. The police seem inept to help. The reason he has gone missing is inexplicable and, perhaps, supernatural.

No, this is not a description of the very first episode of Stranger Things but of another engrossing Netflix sci-fi thriller set

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: