Disney star Cameron Boyce's father has shared a heartbreaking snap of his son, taken just hours before he died last Saturday.

In the post to Instagram, Victor Boyce wrote: "My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I'm feeling but no one is immune to tragedy."

Boyce snr also thanked his son's fans for the "outpouring of love and support" his family had received, saying it was "so beautiful and appreciated".

"Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation," he added.

Advertisement

Boyce, 20, began acting at a young age and starred in Jessie, Descendants and the Grown Ups movies, among others.

The young actor suffered from epilepsy and died as a result of a seizure which was related to his condition.

In a statement issued at the time of his death, Boyce's family said the world was now "undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him".