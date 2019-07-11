Miley Cyrus' pet pig has died.

The 26-year-old singer announced yesterday that her beloved pig Bubba Sue - who also went by the name Pig Pig - has sadly passed away, after five years in the family.

Writing on her Instagram Story, the Malibu hitmaker said: "Very sad to say... my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away.... I will miss u always thank you for so many laughs and good times girl . (sic)"

Cyrus shared several posts of herself with the farm animal, including one from when she and Pig Pig posed together on the cover of Paper magazine back in 2015.

The Wrecking Ball singer adopted Pig Pig in August 2014 following the passing of her dog Floyd in April that year. The animal then became a prominent feature on the star's social media accounts, featuring in several videos and photos, including one in which she showered the pig in kisses, chased her with brushes, and admired her face in the sunlight.

Although she is mourning the loss of her pet, Cyrus still has plenty of creatures around her to keep her company, as she also owns seven dogs, four horses, and three cats, while her husband Liam Hemsworth also has a dog of his own.

Meanwhile, Cyrus previously admitted to enjoying spa days with her pig.

Speaking in 2017, she said: "Everyone laughs at me for doing spa days with the pig. But they love a coconut oil mask. Moisturising is good for pig skin which is very dry, so that helps. It can make pig hair look lush.



"Liam thinks it is too much. I go down and do treatments with the pig as no-one else will let me do treatments. I go down with the pig and I do a buff, prime on their coat, coconut oil mask and they get on their bellies and I give them a rub. The ponies won't let me do mask treatments and the dogs don't like my treats."