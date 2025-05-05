Beyoncé has been sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding she drop some of the visuals from her Cowboy Carter tour.
The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker’s production company Parkwood Entertainment was sent the legal warning by James Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment Group (SEG), objecting to footage using their Las Vegas Sphere venue without permission.
A number of fans posted footage online from Beyoncé‘s first concerts in Los Angeles last week, which featured a giant version of the 43-year-old megastar striding through Las Vegas, before picking up a computer-generated version of the distinctive venue and juggling it between her hands, leading to the company taking action.
The letter, which was obtained by the New York Post newspaper, read: “Beyoncé – many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue – leans over, picks up the venue and looms over it.”
Sphere accused Beyoncé of “impermissible use and violation” of the company’s intellectual property rights, which “has resulted in significant speculation that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency”.