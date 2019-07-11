Snoozemobiles growing in popularity

Car-rental operators in Japan report that an increasing number of their clients are renting cars but logging an unusually low mileage. They make their money more from the distances their clients travel, so they looked into the problem.

It turns out that people are increasingly using car rental services for other reasons, like to sleep in, or as a quiet, comfortable place to talk on the phone. Others used cars to have lunch in or watch TV.

It only costs 400 yen ($5.50) to rent one for 30 minutes, and it can be picked up from

