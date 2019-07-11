Dame Julie Andrews is heading to the streaming world, joining a new Netflix series from Greys' Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

The legendary actress will provide the voice of a gossip writer in Bridgerton, a new soap produced by Rhimes and written by Scandal's Chris Van Dusen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The London-based series is adapted from Julia Quinn's best-selling novels and follows a eight siblings in a powerful family navigating the high-society world of Regency London.

Andrews, who reunites with Rhimes after The Princess Diaries 2, will voice the off-screen gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

For The People star Rege-Jean Page will play the male lead, while Phoebe Dynevor (Younger), Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) and Claudia Jessie (Doctor Who) also star.

The series, the first announced as part of Rhimes' deal with Netflix, is expected to premiere as an eight-episode run in 2020.