The actor and his son hope to join the city's exploding film and television production industry with a $400 million facility in Queens.

Steiner Studios opened along the Brooklyn waterfront in 2004 as the largest film studio outside Hollywood. Television and movie productions had fled New York City for cheaper locations, and the new studio was trying to ignite a turnaround.

Nearly 15 years later, the industry has exploded.

Steiner, which started with five sound stages and one movie in production, now has 30 stages, a back lot about to start construction and multiple shows and movies filming simultaneously. In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: