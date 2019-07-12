The Weekend in Film - July 13-14

There's been a lot of fear in cinemas lately - that audiences are dwindling or increasingly being pulled to other methods of watching - and the output being offered to try to keep audiences continues to feel more desperate, more rote. It's a relief, then, when a low-budget, superbly made popcorn thriller totally designed for the theatre experience chomps its way into the multiplex, the way the excellent Crawl (dir. Alejandre Aja, R16) does this weekend. This lean, gleefully stressful one-and-done survival horror, produced by splatter maestro Sam Raimi, has all the makings

