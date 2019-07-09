Radio New Zealand host Wallace Chapman has thanked the 'heroes' working at Starship Hospital after his young son spent two days in the children's intensive care unit in Auckland.

The Panel talk show host yesterday posted on Twitter a photo of his boy, Wallace Jr., recovering in a hospital bed at Starship. In the accompanying caption, Chapman expressed his gratitude for the efforts of staff, while noting the children's unit faces an increase in patients during the cold winter months.

"Over last 2 days seen first hand the front line battle against winter virus in paediatric ICU..and your whispered 'battle for beds'. Starship picu team, and others..heroes [sic]," wrote Chapman.

A relieved Chapman later posted an update, letting his followers know his son's condition had improved enough to see him moved into the general ward.

Advertisement

out of ICU, in general ward tonight, thx all, but more so to our Paediatric ICU staff/teams — wallacechapman (@wallacelchapman) July 9, 2019

His posts were met by a stream of concerned and encouraging replies, including messages of support from the likes of TVNZ Breakfast co-hosts John Campbell and Daniel Faitaua, and personal trainer and social justice campaigner Richie Hardcore.

Holy moly, Wallace. Really big hugs to you all. — John Campbell (@JohnJCampbell) July 9, 2019

You’re in good hands Wallace. Speedy recovery wee fella. Much alofas. — Daniel Faitaua (@DanielFaitaua) July 9, 2019

Kia kaha to you and the whanau e hoa, hope your little one pulls through just fine in no time! — Richie Hardcore (@RichieHardcore) July 9, 2019

Chapman has been absent from the airwaves while his family dealt with their son's illness, with his stand-in Tim Watkin tweeting that "fans are stuck with me for another couple of days."