Voters switched on

In 1977 the Soviet Union had an internationally televised song contest, much like Eurovision. As few viewers had phones, they would switch on their lights if they liked a song and off if they didn't. The power spikes were recorded by the state energy company and the reports sent to the station to pick the winner.

It is not a sign

"Signs once portended disaster in marriage," writes Linda Lowen. "My ring didn't fit. When the jeweller stretched it, it shattered. On our honeymoon, a hurricane struck Cancún. Diverted to Nassau, we fled our hotel because of

Small-world stories

Coal-rolling troll

What scared you as a kid?

Related articles: