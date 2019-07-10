Amanda Alison is on a crusade to revitalise representations of motherhood in comedy. The screenwriter, who pitched Mean Mums as part of Three's Comedy Pilot Week – which led to it getting a full series order – says the show was sparked by her frustration with how mothers are portrayed in sitcoms, which didn't reflect the real-life experiences she encountered.

"The mums are funny, but they're often quite naggy and quite the same, and have to carry the burden of a useless, slightly hilarious, overweight dad," she says. "When you go to school on a regular basis, which lots and