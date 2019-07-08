New Zealand journalist, producer and director Irene Chapple's first short film has been named a Best Picture finalist in the monthly New York Film Awards.

Chapple's 12-minute film, To Laugh, To Live, follows the journey of comedian David Downs after he was diagnosed with advanced non Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer, at the age of 45.

Thank you so much @nyfilmawards for choosing my film To Laugh, To Live, as a finalist for best picture! x https://t.co/9TT6a21FSM — Irene Chapple (@IreneChapple) July 8, 2019

After 12 rounds of chemotheraphy treatment failed, Downs — the co-founder of Auckland's The Classic Comedy & Bar — was told to prepare for palliative treatment.

Instead, he put himself forward to be trialled for a pioneering cancer treatment, called CAR-T, being led out of Boston. He was told it would cost $1.5 million to participate, so he and his wife Katherine put their house on the market. The trial was completed, and was successful. Downs is now in complete remission.

Since launching To Laugh, To Live onto the global film festival circuit earlier this year, Chapple's short documentary has gained accolades including honourable mentions in the Inspirational Film category at the Top Shorts Film Festival and in the Documentary Short category of the Los Angeles Film Awards.

The New York Film Awards is a monthly film and screenplay competition that's open to filmmakers worldwide. Submissions must be story-based films and can be in the form of narrative (fiction), documentary (non fiction), or animation.

Each month, a jury names the best films across a number of categories. The best picture winner each month is also in the running to be named the awards' Best of Fest (film of the year).

This month's winning films will be announced on July 10th.