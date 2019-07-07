Disney has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan, directed by New Zealander Niki Caro.

The film was shot in New Zealand by the Whale Rider director, and stars Chinese-American actress Yifei Liu in the titular role.

The trailer depicts Mulan's story as a more dramatic war film than the animated musical from 1998.

New Zealand's majestic landscapes are on display in the teaser, which shows Mulan break away from her expected role as a wife to become a warrior who takes the place of her ailing father.

Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, which tells of a female warrior who disguised herself as a man to fight in her father's place.

The live-action remake stars Kiwi actor Yoson An as the primary love interest. An most recently starred in Fresh Eggs and will appear in the upcoming adaptation of The Luminaries.

Kiwi actress Xana Tang - who also appeared in Fresh Eggs - stars as Hua Xiu.

Mulan is expected in theatres March 2020.