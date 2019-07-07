Stevie Wonder has revealed he will undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

According to the Daily Mail, the iconic singer revealed the news to the crowd during his set at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park.

Wonder said he has a donor lined up and that he will undergo the procedure in September after playing a few more shows.

He told the crowd: "I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good.

Advertisement

"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love.

"I love you and God bless you."

Fans reportedly gave the singer cheers of support and rapturous applause as he left the stage.

Wonder, 69, is known for his classic hits such as Superstition, You Are the Sunshine of My Life and I Just Called to Say I Love You.