It seems the "show about nothing" was onto something, at least in one particular episode where people have now noticed Seinfeld cleverly predicted the rise of social networks like Facebook.

In a 1992 episode, entitled The Bubble Boy, from the show's fourth season, Jerry Seinfeld's opening stand-up routine focuses on answering machines (remember, it was the 90s after all).

The comedian talks about how many people call others but hope for the answering machine rather than an actual interaction with another person via the phone. His comments are somehow even more relevant in the age of social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"It's very important for human beings to feel they are popular and well liked amongst a large group of people that we don't care for," he said.

Seinfeld goes on about the instant gratification we crave and love when we see a flashing red light when we get home. He's talking about the answering machine in the 90s but many people are now sharing the segment and highlighting how much it relates to current times.

Maybe a young Mark Zuckerberg just happened to be watching the show and taking some notes, for future reference?