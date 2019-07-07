Chris Hemsworth says he now knows how it felt when his wife was pregnant.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Australia's Stellar magazine, Hemsworth spoke about acting as "Fat Thor" in Avengers: Endgame.

For the new look, Hemsworth donned a prosthetic suit which proved to be a burden of a costume.

"A very strange day at work," he said. "It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It's a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!

Advertisement

"I had weights in my wrist and my ankles to make me move differently, but I enjoyed the transformation and freedom to do whatever I wanted with the character."

Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking on how he juggles acting and family life, Hemsworth described his wife Elsa Pataky as "the greatest wife in the world".

"(She) basically keeps things in check and takes care of the things that I can't, but it's teamwork and it's a constant reassessment.

"But someone said to me once [when] you come back in the door from being away, that first reaction is the most important ... if I'm stressed to shake that off before I walk in the door so I walk in not carrying that ... When you're home, you make sure you're home."

Hemsworth also stars in Men In Black: International.